Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

16th annual Southwest Georgia 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale

Southwest Georgia High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale
Southwest Georgia High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale(WALB NEWS 10)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kalyn Diehl, volunteer with the 16th Annual Southwest Georgia 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale joined WALB’s Jim Wallace, to explain to people what this yard sale is all about.

It’s going to start Saturday

“Yes, uh, this yard sale is really just Getting some fun stuff. Get people and more traffic towards our little small county and get some cool stuff to take home with you.”

Now this starts in Fort Gaines. It runs all the way through Camilla on Hwy. 37. What will people see if they come out?

“Yes, they can see a lot. There’s yummy foods to satisfy you while you walk around to look at all the cool stuff you get to meet a lot of sweet people. See what our country is all about. And yeah, that’s.”

Tourism is a big thing for the people to come out and see, and this is a big event. People come from all over the South to come to this.

“Oh yeah. Oh, absolutely.”

Caption

Well, tell us about it if people come out, how do you recommend they go? Where do they go? Where should? They start.

“Oh my goodness. So we encounter County Oregon around the courthouse. They have a bunch of people just lined up with so many things, some little things to look at and. I would definitely start there. It’s very, very fun that people are kind and you get to see our little county. So that’s.”

And a lot of people want to sell as well. How do you take advantage of that if you want to? If you decide you want to go set up a booth, the table.

“Well, you need to contact the land owner or the business owner and kind of let them know that you want to set up and just kind of get that information or you can contact the counties by themselves and see if you can set. It’s kind. Of like a first come, first serve. Place this uh, but yeah, you just ask. Them and get. All that figured out and you can. Set up and start so”.

And you can sell anything You want?

“Yes you can.”

It’s just like a yard sale, all right. It starts Saturday 7:00 and you recommend people go to Ft. Gaines or go to Morgan to start out.

“Yes, absolutely.”

All right. Thank you very much. Kalyn Diehl with the 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale this weekend, it’s an event.

“Yes.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Fired TPD officer vies for reinstatement after jury finds him not guilty of assault

Latest News

A slight cool down is on our way by Sunday.
Mike's Forecast
The state and defense delivered closing arguments in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Monday,...
Day 8 of Charlie Adelson's trial - Closing arguments
The state cross-examined Charlie Adelson in his murder trial on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the...
Day 7 of testimony in Charlie Adelson's trial - State cross-examines Charlie part 1
Charlie Adelson took the stand in his own defense during his murder trial on Thursday, Nov. 2,...
Day 6 of testimony in Charlie Adelson's trial - Charlie testifies part 2