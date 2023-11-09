Amarah Johnson of Nims Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV and Envision Credit Union headed back into the classroom to honor October’s Teacher of the Month.

In the spotlight this month, Nims Middle School teacher Amarah Johnson just couldn’t believe that she was getting recognized for the work she does.

Johnson is a 6th and 7th-grade teacher and was recognized for providing lunch to her students who come to class hungry.

She said she keeps the stuff for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in her classroom to help fuel her students so they can get through the rest of their day.

She also rewards her students for excelling, whether that’s on a test or serving as a positive role model, with fast food favorites like Chick-fil-A.

Encompassing that school spirit, Johnson was decked out from head to toe for elderly day for Nims Middle School spirit week.

Johnson said her passion for helping students comes from when she was just a student in school herself and she witnessed many of her classmates struggle.

“Just seeing that they didn’t have the support and knowing what kids can go through,” Johnson said. “Even though they’re kids, they can still go through adult challenges and I was like well if I can do something to make sure that the new generation doesn’t end up like my generation, that’s just the small part I can do.”

Johnson said she works hard to provide a safe space for all her students and hopes she can steer every single one down a positive path.

