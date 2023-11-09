ATF, NSSF offering up to $5,000 reward for information on Jasper Ace Hardware burglary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the burglary of Jasper Ace Hardware.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Jasper Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the burglary that took place at the hardware store Wednesday, located at 202 Central Avenue Northwest in Jasper.

ATF as well as the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced the combine reward Thursday, according to its press release. “This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative focused on solving thefts of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers,” per the release.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of individuals involved or lead to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF.gov.

