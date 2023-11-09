Tell Me Something Good
Bill to help felons get professional licenses clears House committee

The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill this week that would prevent the state from denying these licenses if they haven't been arrested in three years.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State lawmakers are trying to cut the number of people who end up back in prison.

Florida prisons offer vocational programs, like barbering, to help people find a job when they are released. A House Committee signed off on a proposal Wednesday that aims to make the life transition after incarceration easier.

“Giving back, doing the best I can to be a productive member of society,” Troy Martin said.

Martin was released from Florida’s Everglades Correctional Institution four years ago after serving 33 years behind bars. That prison was one of the first in the state to offer classes like barbering for inmates to develop skills and reduce the possibility of ending up incarcerated again.

“That’s an employable job skill that an individual can use to live his life,” Martin said.

The problem is people can be denied a barber or cosmetology license if they’ve been convicted of a felony. A bipartisan proposal in the state legislature would change that. The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill this week that would prevent the state from denying these licenses if an applicant hasn’t been arrested in three years.

“This has been a barrier for a lot of people who are just trying to make a living, just trying to feed their families,” Rep. Kevin Chambliss, (D) Homestead, said.

Advocates said they like the bill that passed out of the House of Representatives committee this week, but they would like to see it go further.

“We would like to see them reduce that time period to even less so when someone is coming out of incarnation, they can become immediately employable,” Florida Cares Charity founder Denise Rock.

The bill does have to clear another committee before going to the full House. A similar bill has already been introduced in the Senate.

“Why would a person go through all of this just to be able to sit on the sidelines?” Martin asked.

Representative Chambliss said he is already working on changing other professional licensees to mirror the proposals for Barbers and Cosmetologists.

