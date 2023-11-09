Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Bruce Willis’ daughter gives update on her dad’s health

Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit celebrating 'The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion' in 2009.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis gave an update on her dad’s health.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” Tallulah Willis said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FTD is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.” Those regions on the cortex are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Last month, Bruce Willis’ friend Glenn Gordon Caron told The New York Post Bruce Willis is nonverbal.

“All those language skills are no longer available to him and yet he’s still Bruce,” Caron said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Former Tallahassee attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, 62, was sentenced to 14 years after facing...
Former Tallahassee attorney sentenced to 14 years for racketeering while representing former NFL players

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in...
Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden goes to an Illinois auto plant saved by a labor deal as he promotes a worker-centered economy
FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Transgender student loses lead theater role in ‘Oklahoma!’ over gender policy
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars