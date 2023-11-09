Tell Me Something Good
Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title

Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title this weekend at the Class 3A state...
Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title this weekend at the Class 3A state championships.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chiles High School is a name well known across the swim circuit in Florida. The girl team is seven times a state champion, while the guys have won three titles, and that doesn’t include individual titles.

2020 and 2021 were the last team titles for the girls and guys respectively. This weekend, the Timberwolves look to add to their legacy as the Class 3A state championships hit the pool on Saturday, and these two teams are ready to make some waves.

“We’re super motivated for it, we can’t wait for it, we’ve been putting in the work and we want to win it this year,” said Hamza Seliem. “We know we have that one goal and it’s a tradition for excellence and a tradition to win. It’s always been the Timberwolves.”

“It’s very prideful going out there and knowing that everyone on the past Chiles teams have done big things, wanting to be a part of that,” added Mia Stout.

That meet on Saturday for both the girls and the guys.

