Commissioners praise Jackson for work as city attorney, raise concerns about “hostile” work environment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tensions boiled at Wednesday’s city commission meeting over city attorney Cassandra Jackson’s resignation.

Jackson announced her resignation last week. She spoke briefly Wednesday night but didn’t say why she was resigning.

“It certainly has been the honor of my life, my career, to serve as your city attorney,” Jackson said. “I have enjoyed every minute.”

Commissioners took turns sharing their appreciation and well wishes for Jackson. Mayor Dailey, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox and Commissioner Curtis Richardson all praised Jackson and the work she’s done for the city.

“Dignity, poise, classy, smart, intelligent and heartfelt,” Williams-Cox said. “All of those and so many more describe who you are.”

The tone shifted when it was Commissioner Jeremy Matlow’s turn to speak.

“Forgive me in advance, I’m not going to go along with this charade that’s being played out here,” Matlow said. “Miss Jackson, you’ve served so honorably. How do you serve honorably in a government that doesn’t value honor?”

Matlow blamed the work environment at city hall for Jackson’s resignation.

“The truth is, over the course of the last year, we’ve seen the work environment for the city attorney become so hostile, so overbearing that we’re at a point today where we have a premature resignation, and who could blame somebody? Who would want to work for a government that has done and has been allowed to do what this board has allowed this government to do?” asked Matlow.

Just days before Jackson announced her resignation, Matlow posted text messages on social media which show Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder questioning Jackson’s credentials.

“I just personally want to apologize to Miss Cassandra Jackson for the way this government has treated you,” Matlow said. “It is not right.”

Commissioner Jack Porter also alluded to a toxic work environment.

“I’m disappointed in the way that I’ve seen personally our city manager treat you and your office,” Porter said during her remarks.

Mayor Dailey vaguely addressed those statements later on in the meeting.

“There were some comments that have been made during that discussion that were not accurate, and I’m sorry that they were made,” Dailey said. “And we can have a further discussion later, but this is the time to celebrate Cassandra.”

WCTV asked Jackson whether she would comment on the statements made at Wednesday’s meeting but she declined.

Jackson will leave her position later this month but will continue to be a legal advisor to the commission until June of next year.

Deputy city attorney Amy Toman was selected to fill the role of interim city attorney. The city will be searching for a new candidate to fill the role permanently.

