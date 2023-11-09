Tell Me Something Good
A few showers for some, but not all of us this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
A slight cool down is on our way by Sunday.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Friday will feature a good mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

A few showers will pop up this weekend across the Big Bend and South Georgia thanks to a weak frontal boundary. The coverage of these showers will be low. Most of us will stay dry, with some spots picking up a little of some much needed rainfall.

Our high temperatures will drop into the low 70s starting on Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

