A few showers for some, but not all of us this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Friday will feature a good mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

A few showers will pop up this weekend across the Big Bend and South Georgia thanks to a weak frontal boundary. The coverage of these showers will be low. Most of us will stay dry, with some spots picking up a little of some much needed rainfall.

Our high temperatures will drop into the low 70s starting on Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.