Fired TPD officer vies for reinstatement after jury finds him not guilty of assault

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury found a former Tallahassee Police officer not guilty Wednesday after going to trial on assault, battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Back in March, Derek Braxton was fired from TPD after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a man at Baja’s Beach House night club on February 12 while he was off duty. The other member of the fight told police he and Braxton had a falling out a few years ago, according to court records.

Three days after the fight, Braxton was arrested. Six days after that, he was fired.

“Mr. Braxton has maintained his innocence ever since his arrest,” defense attorney Mutaqee Akbar said in a statement. “A jury of his peers heard all of the evidence, including Mr. Braxton’s testimony, and acquitted him of all charges.”

The defense said jurors deliberated for an hour before finding his client not guilty on all charges Wednesday. What’s up next for Braxton? The fight to get his job back at the Tallahassee Police Department, according to Akbar.

“Mr. Braxton looks forward to getting back to what he loves, which is being a law enforcement officer,” the attorney said.

The former officer’s firing stirred up controversy over the police chief’s power and the city’s authority in enforcing its code of conduct. Many residents and Akbar compared his client’s firing to the department’s decision not to fire another TPD officer.

“I think there was a lack of an investigation,” Akbar told WCTV in March. “It did not go through the internal affairs process at all. There were the allegations and then he was fired. And I think there’s a difference in what we’re hearing now about, you know, the discipline procedure for other officers.”

Also in March, it came to light that an unidentified TPD officer had tested positive twice last year for a controlled substance on the job. The city of Tallahassee has a zero-tolerance drug use policy, but TPD Chief Lawrence Revell made the final call to allow that employee to remain on the force, rebuffing guidance from some city officials, according to public records.

One of those officials was the city’s former human resources director of nearly 10 years, Ellen Blair. Emails obtained through public records show Blair pressed the police chief to let the officer go.

Blair cited the city’s zero-tolerance policy. Back in March, the city had let go of 21 employees since 2020 because of the rule, according to records obtained by WCTV. This officer was the sole exception.

The longtime director was fired shortly after her emails about the officer surfaced, and she alleged her termination was retaliatory. City representatives did not respond to calls and texts from WCTV in response to Blair’s allegations.

Records show Revell said he had authority to override the city procedure thanks to a controversial and vague rule in the police union’s bargaining agreement that allows the chief latitude in some decision-making. Some city commissioners publicly denounced that policy amid the strife.

At the time of Braxton’s termination, Akbar emphasized the different responses TPD had toward the two officers accused of misconduct. He posed the question: Did TPD treat his client treated fairly?

“Every incident of discipline is based upon the facts and the evidence revealed during the course of an investigation,” a TPD spokesperson wrote in March about the decision to let Braxton go.

The former officer is currently in litigation with TPD about his job, so his defense declined to comment further on those proceedings.

“The litigation regarding his employment with Tallahassee police department is still ongoing and therefore, we cannot comment on that matter,” Akbar said.

