Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Madison County Detrez Lamar

By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Playoffs start this week for high school football teams across the Big Bend and south Georgia and starting next week, we’ll have a playoff of our own. Our Play of the Year poll starts next week, but first we had to lock in that 12th and final play and it comes from Madison County High School.

Cowboy Detrez Lamar won our 12th and final Play of the Week of the season, and it came off a trick play. The Boys faked the punt, and Lamar, as he put it, made something out of nothing.

The referee said he was brought down at the one, but Lamar called it a touchdown. Either way, the play was executed to perfection, and the Madison County faithful voted him this week’s Play of the Week.

“I was working on it all week,” he said. “Coach Harris told me to slow it down so I wouldn’t run into the defender. When I caught it, I just had my mind on a touchdown. It feels good playing for Madison County High School. Thank you so much. I appreciate y’all.”

Lamar received a plaque for his big win. His play was our 12th and final Play of the Week of the season. Voting will start Monday for Play of the Year.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Fired TPD officer vies for reinstatement after jury finds him not guilty of assault

Latest News

Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title this weekend at the Class 3A state...
Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title
Maclay senior Payton Bundy signed an equestrian scholarship to UT Martin Thursday.
Maclay senior signs equestrian scholarship to UT Martin
Bundy signs equestrian scholarship with UT Martin
Bundy signs equestrian scholarship with UT Martin
Chiles, Liberty County, and Branford look to represent the area in next week's state semifinals.
Chiles volleyball falls in Class 6A state semifinals