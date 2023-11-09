Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Madison County Detrez Lamar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Playoffs start this week for high school football teams across the Big Bend and south Georgia and starting next week, we’ll have a playoff of our own. Our Play of the Year poll starts next week, but first we had to lock in that 12th and final play and it comes from Madison County High School.

Cowboy Detrez Lamar won our 12th and final Play of the Week of the season, and it came off a trick play. The Boys faked the punt, and Lamar, as he put it, made something out of nothing.

The referee said he was brought down at the one, but Lamar called it a touchdown. Either way, the play was executed to perfection, and the Madison County faithful voted him this week’s Play of the Week.

“I was working on it all week,” he said. “Coach Harris told me to slow it down so I wouldn’t run into the defender. When I caught it, I just had my mind on a touchdown. It feels good playing for Madison County High School. Thank you so much. I appreciate y’all.”

Lamar received a plaque for his big win. His play was our 12th and final Play of the Week of the season. Voting will start Monday for Play of the Year.

