Gadsden County Schools host safety meeting to prep for active shooter situations

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County School District partnered with local law enforcement and first responders Wednesday to strategize their response for potential active shooter situations.

“By having the conversation now, and being prepared, we’re not running into it reactively,” said Florida Public Safety Institute’s Logan Lane. He led the training exercises in which officials were given real-life scenarios to determine how they should respond most effectively.

Lane said educators and school officials must learn how to spot signs from students who may be considering dangerous behavior. “Look for these things, and don’t just sit on it, because you think it’s just a kid having a bad day,” Lane said.

Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Elijah Key said the purpose of Wednesday’s training is to make sure all agencies in the county are working together in the event of an active shooter.

“We want to make sure that everybody is on the same page, and that everybody is responding the right way,” Key said. “We’re not waiting until something happens and nobody knows what to do.”

Key said this training will keep the district in a proactive mindset, preparing for the worst before it happens. The ultimate goal is to make sure students can be safely reunited with their parents after an emergency.

The next phase of this process is for officials to implement their strategies in a full-scale active shooter drill.

