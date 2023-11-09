Keiser University shares an appetizer perfect for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Getting in the holiday spirit, Chef Debora Miller, the Dean of Culinary Arts for Keiser University, stopped by the WCTV studio as part of a three-part series featuring different menu options for Thanksgiving.

Miller has worked for Keiser University for the past 11 years and has worked over 20 years in the hospitality industry.

She joined our Rob Nucatola and Madison Glaser in our kitchen to demonstrate how to make some baked brie bites to help people get ready for the holiday. If you want to make this delicious dish we have the recipe down below:

BAKED BRIE BITES WITH PROSCIUTTO AND CRANBERRY RELISH

YIELD: 24 SERVINGS

Ingredients

· 2 packs (15 count, each) Phyllo Shells

· 1/2 pound of brie, rind removed and cut into cubes.

· 1 tsp lemon juice

· 1 tbsp sugar

· Fresh cranberry relish (see recipe below)

· 3-4 slices of prosciutto sliced and rolled.

· 2 sprigs of thyme

· Drizzle of honey

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut some of the rind off the brie. Then, cube the brie into 1-inch squares and place in phyllo cups on a nonstick baking sheet. For each cup, cut a slice of prosciutto, then roll it and place it on top of the brie.

2. Bake in the oven for about 13-15 minutes. It is done when the cheese is melted, the prosciutto starts to crisp a bit and the cranberry relish is hot. Add a drizzle of honey and garnish with a spring of thyme to the top of your phyllo appetizer and serve!

