Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at Carr Lake.

The incident unfolded around 9:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Cedar Hill Road, according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) Map.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

