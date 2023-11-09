Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lowndes County election supervisor speaks on online voting misinformation

Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was...
Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was false.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County election supervisor wants to clear up some misinformation they say was posted online to ensure voters that their votes counted.

Lowndes County Elections Supervisor Deb Cox says the software company that displays election data had an error, and multiple counties experienced this problem in Georgia’s 2023 municipal election.

“The votes were displaying correctly, but on the right side of the screen where it showed how many voters turned out, that wasn’t right. The percentage wasn’t right. But it has nothing to do with the equipment. Nothing to do with the vote totals, nothing to do with the count, nothing to do with the ballots, nothing to do with Dominion, nothing to do with the state, nothing to do with no ink. It was purely in displaying the results in the program provided by SCYTL,” Cox said.

Cox says they have 16 provisional ballots to count, but she says it doesn’t look like it will change the results of any races. She says everything will be certified on Monday at 5 p.m.

There will be one runoff in Lowndes County for the Valdosta City Council District 7 At-Large race between Nick Harden and Bill Love in December. We’ll bring you those results on air and online on December 5.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Dive Team arrives on scene as the sheriff's office...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says
The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill this week...
Bill to help felons get professional licenses clears House committee
Early voter turnout is extremely down in Dougherty County. Election officials are encouraging...
Voter turnout in 2023 election low for many South Georgia counties
Nick Harden and Bill Love
Valdosta City Council race heading to runoff election
School voucher expansion heading to Gov. DeSantis’ desk