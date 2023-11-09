Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Maclay senior signs equestrian scholarship to UT Martin

Bundy signs equestrian scholarship with UT Martin
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s not every day we get a signing for equestrian, but Thursday was that day, as Maclay’s Payton Bundy signed a scholarship to ride for UT Martin, a Division I university in Tennessee.

Bundy told us she’s been riding before she could walk, and when she was 10, she focused on reining. a specific Western event. The rest is history, she said reining is what she will focus on in college, and she can’t wait to compete in something she’s worked so hard at for so many years.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old to be on a Division I team, so it feels nice to accomplish my goal,” she said. “I like UT Martin because I’ve been going to Maclay my whole life. It’s a smaller school and I really like that. I like the environment of the team. Everyone gets along and they all look like they have a really good time and I love the coaches as well.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Fired TPD officer vies for reinstatement after jury finds him not guilty of assault

Latest News

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Madison County Detrez Lamar
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Madison County Detrez Lamar
Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title this weekend at the Class 3A state...
Chiles High swim team gears up for run at a state title
Bundy signs equestrian scholarship with UT Martin
Bundy signs equestrian scholarship with UT Martin
Chiles, Liberty County, and Branford look to represent the area in next week's state semifinals.
Chiles volleyball falls in Class 6A state semifinals