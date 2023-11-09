Maclay senior signs equestrian scholarship to UT Martin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s not every day we get a signing for equestrian, but Thursday was that day, as Maclay’s Payton Bundy signed a scholarship to ride for UT Martin, a Division I university in Tennessee.

Bundy told us she’s been riding before she could walk, and when she was 10, she focused on reining. a specific Western event. The rest is history, she said reining is what she will focus on in college, and she can’t wait to compete in something she’s worked so hard at for so many years.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old to be on a Division I team, so it feels nice to accomplish my goal,” she said. “I like UT Martin because I’ve been going to Maclay my whole life. It’s a smaller school and I really like that. I like the environment of the team. Everyone gets along and they all look like they have a really good time and I love the coaches as well.”

