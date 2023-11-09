Something Good - ‘Free Little Library’ unveiled outside Nims Middle School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Free Little Library was unveiled outside Nims Middle School in Tallahassee this week!

The local alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority worked with Habitat for Humanity to build it and with the Early Learning Coalition to stock it with books.

The Free Little Library gives children at the school and in the neighborhood access to kid-friendly books in hopes of boosting literacy among young readers.

This delta sigma theta chapter is planning to continually re-stock the library and hopes to unveil more in the community soon.

