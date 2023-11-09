Two HCSO deputies seriously injured after being ambushed

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Hillsborough County deputies are being treated for serious injuries after officials say they were ambushed by a man with a long criminal history.

Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference Thursday and stated that the incident started early that morning.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call from 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy’s mother. The two deputies arrived and tried to defuse the situation. Bouzy left the scene but returned and struck the deputies with his car, pinning them between the two cars.

One of the deputies’ femurs became lodged in one of the vehicles

Bouzy has been arrested five times previously and he has previously punched a deputy in the face.

Watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.