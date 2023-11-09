Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Two HCSO deputies seriously injured after being ambushed

Two deputies seriously hurt in Brandon
Two deputies seriously hurt in Brandon(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Hillsborough County deputies are being treated for serious injuries after officials say they were ambushed by a man with a long criminal history.

Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference Thursday and stated that the incident started early that morning.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call from 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy’s mother. The two deputies arrived and tried to defuse the situation. Bouzy left the scene but returned and struck the deputies with his car, pinning them between the two cars.

One of the deputies’ femurs became lodged in one of the vehicles

Bouzy has been arrested five times previously and he has previously punched a deputy in the face.

Watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Dive Team arrives on scene as the sheriff's office...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships
Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Madison County Detrez Lamar
The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill this week...
Bill to help felons get professional licenses clears House committee
New bill hopes to help people stay out of prison by developing skills
New bill hopes to help people stay out of prison by developing skills
WATCH: Family receives keys to new home
WATCH: Family receives keys to new home