Veterans Day Weekend events in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of our veterans who have served in all branches of the U.S. military, WALB News 10 thanks you for your service. Many in South Georgia are also thanking veterans by hosting events throughout the weekend.

Here are some of those events.

Dougherty County

Albany Technical College will be hosting Sergeant Major Chad M. Coston of the Marine Corps who will give a speech on November 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kirkland Conference Center. Click here for details.

Albany Young Marines will be hosting a local Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, November 11 at Veteran’s Park Amphitheater at 12: 00 p.m. Click here for full details.

Decatur County

Bainbridge will be hosting a special ceremony and wreath presentation for veterans on Friday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Willis Park. Click here for the full details.

Coffee County

Douglas will offer events honoring veterans throughout the weekend starting with school events and a parade on Friday, November 10. Click here for full details.

WALB will continue to update this list through the week and weekend.

