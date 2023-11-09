Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Veterans Day Weekend events in South Georgia

WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!
WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!(WHSV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of our veterans who have served in all branches of the U.S. military, WALB News 10 thanks you for your service. Many in South Georgia are also thanking veterans by hosting events throughout the weekend.

Here are some of those events.

Dougherty County

Albany Technical College will be hosting Sergeant Major Chad M. Coston of the Marine Corps who will give a speech on November 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kirkland Conference Center. Click here for details.

Albany Young Marines will be hosting a local Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, November 11 at Veteran’s Park Amphitheater at 12: 00 p.m. Click here for full details.

Decatur County

Bainbridge will be hosting a special ceremony and wreath presentation for veterans on Friday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Willis Park. Click here for the full details.

Coffee County

Douglas will offer events honoring veterans throughout the weekend starting with school events and a parade on Friday, November 10. Click here for full details.

WALB will continue to update this list through the week and weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Dive Team arrives on scene as the sheriff's office...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Erik Patchin was last seen when he was 20 years old in 1994.
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Parked at a Payphone - The Erik Patchin Case
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says
Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships
Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Madison County Detrez Lamar
The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill this week...
Bill to help felons get professional licenses clears House committee