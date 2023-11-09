What’s Brewing - Jefferson County BBQ Festival

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The 3rd Annual Jefferson County BBQ Festival is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

This year, the festival will be held at the Downtown Club behind Rancho Grande in Monticello.

Besides the famous BBQ and pie baking contests, the festival will feature hay rides, corn hole tournaments and a greased pig chase for kids. There will also be a beer garden playing college football games such as Florida State’s Saturday game.

