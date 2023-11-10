Tell Me Something Good
Although small, the chance for rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
More clouds and cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:







