Chiles High School awarded Purple Star recognition for their commitment to military families

Lawton Chiles High School was among an additional 73 schools that received the recognition
(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lawton Chiles High School was among an additional 73 schools that received a Purple Star School of Distinction recognition due to their extensive support for military families.

The Purple Star School of Distinction Designation serves as a recognition to schools that support “the unique needs of military families, help military-connected students navigate critical challenges and provide resources for military-connected students when transitioning to a new school environment,” according to the Florida Department of Education.

To earn the Purple Star recognition, schools have to remain the following:

  • A school military point of contact to serve as the central liaison for military families.
  • A school webpage for military students and families that includes resources like academic planning, transition planning, and educational opportunities.
  • A student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school.
  • Staff professional development to identify and respond to the needs of military families
  • Five (5) percent open enrollment seats for military students and families.
  • Three additional activities to support military families such as participating in a service project to connect the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event, or offering a JROTC program, among others.

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Florida is proud to be the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation. “As a veteran, I understand firsthand the challenges that many military families face, including frequent relocations and changing schools,” said DeSantis. “Florida will continue to work to ensure schools provide support and resources for military and veteran families.”

The Purple Star program was established back in 2021 by the Florida Legislature, according to DeSantis’ Friday press release, and nearly 200 schools throughout the state that have earned the designation.

All Florida public and private schools participating in state scholarship programs are eligible.

To learn more, visit Fldoe.org.

