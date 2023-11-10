Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Dive Team arrives on scene as the sheriff's office...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Charlie Adelson scans the courtroom gallery during a recess on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Erik Patchin was last seen when he was 20 years old in 1994.
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Parked at a Payphone - The Erik Patchin Case
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says
Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal...
Humane society: More than 200 missing animals may have been frozen, fed to reptiles
Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships
Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships