A dream becomes reality for one Florida State football fan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s rivalry weekend for the Florida State football team, as the Seminoles welcome Miami to Doak Campbell stadium. Someone that will most certainly be watching is Jacksonville teen Jack Coleman, who’s connection to his favorite team is only stronger thanks to former Seminole James Coleman, and Dreams Come True, a wish granting organization based out of his hometown.

”I went to a Dreams Come True meeting, and that’s when I got introduced to him,” said Jack.

”I actually wasn’t even going to that meeting, I has no interest,” laughed James. “I was tired. I had been working.”

But as fate would have it, James, a Tallahassee native and former Florida State football player showed up.

”Someone was talking my ear off, and then I overheard that one of the dreamers was an FSU fan. I was like introduce me to the FSU fan, because if he wants to go to a game, we can make that happen.”

Jack, no relation to James, was that dreamer. The 15 year old from Jacksonville was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022. It was successfully removed, but as a result, Jack lost some of his vision, and is considered blind. His dream? To attend a game of his favorite team, the Florida State Seminoles.

”It all started I took a picture of Jack and I tweeted it,” he said. “I just tweeted out this is my guy Jack, this is what I know. All I know is we’re going to the game, and I know he wants to meet Jordan Travis.”

Travis saw it, retweeted it, and what happened next still has Jack’s family in awe.

”This is something that, for us as parents, we now that it will be with him forever,” said dad Henry.

From getting to watch practice on Friday, to meeting the team.

”I met Jared Verse, JTrav, Coach Norvell,” said Jack.

Jack got a tour of the facility, got to lead the War Chant, and then on Saturday, he watched Florida State beat Duke for homecoming.

”We were on the sideline the whole second half,” said James.

”Deuce Spann broke the rock, and then I got a piece of the rock, and JTrav gave me his dirty armbands he wore during the game,” added Jack.

”I’m grateful to have made a couple plays to be able to make requests like this,” said James. “I’m also grateful for what they did for Jack.”

A weekend of gratitude, and a weekend no one will forget.

”If anybody is going through anything similar to what I’m going through, they can get through it,” said Jack.

”This can change somebody’s life. Definitely somebody for people to look up to,” added James.

