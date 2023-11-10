Tell Me Something Good
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms

Artez Moore’s death was ruled as a homicide
Photo of Artez Moore.
Photo of Artez Moore.(D’Marco Murphy)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious death near Carr Lake after a man’s body was found Thursday.

On Friday, a family member exclusively spoke with WCTV and confirmed that the victim was 22-year-old Artez Moore of Bainbridge.

His body was located at Carr Lake on Thursday around 9:30 a.m., according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from the county’s tactical dive team, the fire department and airboats responded to the scene.

Crime scene tape blocking off a ramp leading to Carr Lake where Artez Moore's body was found.
Crime scene tape blocking off a ramp leading to Carr Lake where Artez Moore's body was found.(WCTV)

The Bainbridge man was visiting Tallahassee at the time of his death, according to Moore’s cousin, D’Marco Murphy.

“It hasn’t processed in yet because this wasn’t supposed to happen to him. Please just come forth. Help us grieve better. We need that, so we wouldn’t be wondering in our minds what happened and how this happened when there’s somebody out there that knows what happened to him,” said Murphy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact LCSO detectives at 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

