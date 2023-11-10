Tell Me Something Good
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news conference on Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, his attorney confirmed Friday.

The seizures happened after an event Monday night, according to a statement from the mayor’s attorney, Boyd Johnson.

“On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices,” the statement said. “The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

The seizure of the devices, first reported by The New York Times, came days after federal agents searched the Brooklyn home of Adams’ top campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. That search prompted the mayor to cancel a planned trip to meet with White House officials in Washington and instead return to New York.

Adams, a Democrat, said nothing publicly about his phones being seized when he met with reporters on Wednesday and said he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by members of his campaign team.

In a statement Friday, Johnson said Adams was committed to cooperating with the probe.

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” he said, offering no further details.

