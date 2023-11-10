Tell Me Something Good
Judge denies Charlie Adelson’s defense motion to interview jurors following group chat allegations

Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Pool)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motion that was filed Tuesday by Charlie Adelson’s defense team, in which requested the judge to interview all jurors involved in the case, has been denied.

The defense’s team motion came one day after Adelson was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

The motion alleged that an alternate juror emailed Adelson’s defense team, claiming “one or more members of the jury asked all other jurors for their telephone numbers, after which some sort of group chat was established,” according to the court document.

The alternate juror was allegedly unaware of what was said on the group chat, per the court document, but he felt the group chat was something the parties and the court should be aware of. The defense also said in the motion that they did not know what the substance of the communication was nor if the communication involved outside information about the case or constituted premature deliberation.

“What we do know is that this particular juror was uncomfortable enough to reach out to us,” the defense stated in its motion.

