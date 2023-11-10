Tell Me Something Good
No. 18 Florida State shocks No. 11 Tennessee in final seconds

Florida State women's basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff celebrates with her team after beating Tennessee 92-91.
Florida State women's basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff celebrates with her team after beating Tennessee 92-91.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No. 18 ranked Florida State women’s basketball battled No. 11 Tennessee until the final seconds and were able to stun the Lady Vols 92-91.

