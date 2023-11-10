Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Woodville Jaguars 8U Team advances in Pop Warner Championships
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s something good is on the football field!

A huge congratulations to the Woodville Jaguars 8U football team who last weekend beat North Jacksonville in the Pop Warner state playoffs. The team will be back competing in Jacksonville this weekend taking on the Palatka Panthers in the second round.

