Thomasville pitcher signs with Chipola College

Thomasville pitcher Barrett signs with Chipola College
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville senior pitcher, Ethan Barrett, signed to continue his athletic and academic career with Chipola College.

Barrett pitched about 52 innings last season, and he had 111 strikeouts with a 1.17 ERA.

“It means a lot,” Barrett said. “I’m glad Thomasville welcomed me in and everything. Words just can’t describe it.”

