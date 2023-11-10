Thomasville pitcher signs with Chipola College

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville senior pitcher, Ethan Barrett, signed to continue his athletic and academic career with Chipola College.

Thomasville senior pitcher, @BarrettEthan14 put his name to pen and paper and committed to Chipola College today. We're highlighting his signing at 5 p.m.@thsbulldogsath @WCTV @WCTVSports pic.twitter.com/ShbwCUrtmX — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 10, 2023

Barrett pitched about 52 innings last season, and he had 111 strikeouts with a 1.17 ERA.

“It means a lot,” Barrett said. “I’m glad Thomasville welcomed me in and everything. Words just can’t describe it.”

