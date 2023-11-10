Tell Me Something Good
Thousands line capital city streets to honor Florida veterans

The Tallahassee Veterans Day celebration is the largest in Florida
Watch the Tallahassee Veterans Day parade roll through the capital city
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - People from across Florida are honoring those who served this Veterans Day weekend.

Thousands of people of all ages lined the streets outside the Florida Capitol Friday for the largest Veterans Day celebration in the state.

“To keep the morale of the public and always thinking about the military people,” Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Charles LeCroy said.

LeCroy doesn’t miss a Tallahassee Veterans Day parade. The celebrations outside the state capitol are special for the 94-year-old.

“Had it not been for the veterans, you, no matter how old you are ... you would not be here had it not been for the veterans,” LeCroy said.

Even with thousands of people on the parade route, it means only one thing to see all these people here.

“Veterans Day means to me honoring those who serve for their country, fought for the country, those who lost their lives,” veteran Daphane White said.

LeCroy said it’s important to honor those who served.

“To support what we’re all about, the veterans and the military,” LeCroy said.

LeCroy encouraged everyone to take a moment to thank a veteran this weekend.

“Think about the impact that it has on the person who’s getting that thanks,” LeCroy said.

Organizers moved the parade up a day this year to match the Marine Corps birthday because both Florida A & M University and Florida State are playing home football games this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

