UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Parked at a Payphone - The Erik Patchin Case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been nearly 30 years since a Tallahassee college student disappeared on his drive home.

Erik Patchin has not been seen since May 24, 1994, when he was 20 years old. His car was found in perfect condition, parked near a local pay phone.

However, his family has not stopped searching for him. They still hold onto hope that they will be able to one day bring him back home.

“Everybody said when it first happened, ‘No, he just ran away. He just ran away,’ and mom knew that he didn’t just run away.”

Erik Patchin (left), 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. This photo shows him sitting beside his sister. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

The Local College Student

“Everybody said when it first happened, ‘No, he just ran away. He just ran away,’ and mom knew that he didn’t just run away,” said Kelly Durrant, Erik’s little sister.

It was 1994: The era of rap, grunge and shopping malls. A time without GPS, cell phones or social media.

“Seems like that was the start of music like Sir Mix-A-Lot, Run DMC,” recalled Erik’s friend Robert Gillander. “There were no digital devices.”

With little-to-no digital footprint, it was a time when it was much harder to keep track of someone’s movements. A simpler time Gillander remembers fondly.

“I’m right there. Erik is right there,” he said as he sifted through an old yearbook and high school memorabilia.

Erik Patchin was last seen in 1994. (Erik Patchin missing but not forgotten Facebook page.)

Gillander and Patchin had become fast friends at Florida High during an exciting time to come of age in Florida’s capital city.

It was a time when nearby Florida State University was on a high from its first National Championship win. A time when a gallon of gas would cost you less than a buck and before computers could be found inside every kid’s dorm room.

By the time he was 20 years old, Erik Patchin was a student at Tallahassee Community College, where he was studying to become a teacher.

“He liked to draw, do poetry,” Durrant said. “Just a very kind, caring person.”

She was just a child then. Durrant was only 8 years old when her only sibling vanished.

Sitting in her dining room amongst a pile of Erik’s drawings, poems and family photographs, she reflected on a question that has haunted her nearly all of her life: What happened to Erik on that night all those years ago?

“It greatly impacted my life,” she told WCTV Katie’s Kaplan. “You grew up with this huge emptiness. And nobody could fill it.”

His disappearance was so sudden, so out of the blue, it has been hard to move past.

Erik Patchin, 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. A Tallahassee Democrat newspaper clip, obtained through newspaper.com, shows reports of his initial disappearance. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

The Night He Vanished

It was a Tuesday in late May, just a few days ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“I do remember going to a poetry slam,” said Marisa Oakes, who was dating Erik at the time.

Patchin and Oakes spent that night together, starting at the old Waterworks Bar location off of North Monroe in downtown Tallahassee. Patchin was an aspiring rapper, and he liked to test out some of his rhymes during open mic nights. Oakes said after he performed, they spent some time at her house just off the FSU campus where she was a student.

“Somehow we ended up back in my apartment and hanging out,” she recalled.

Oakes said they hung out for about 45 minutes, eating Taco Bell and talking. But around 2 a.m., Patchin said he had to leave.

“He did kind of seem like he did have to go somewhere,” she said. “I remember feeling... my feelings were a little hurt at that time, that he didn’t want to stay the night, because, you know, we were college kids.”

Patchin left her apartment, leaving behind a book of poetry. However, she was looking forward to plans they had made for the next morning to donate blood for a little extra cash.

Little did they know, their goodbye would be Patchin’s last. He never made it to his parent’s house in neighboring Jefferson County.

It was late the next day when Patchin’s classic 1972 Volkswagen Beetle was spotted in the parking lot of a Jr. Foods Convenience Store and gas station. The vehicle was parked in a spot that was located at the foot of a payphone. There were no surveillance cameras posted at the business back then.

Coincidently, it was his little sister who spotted the car in a “gut-punch” moment she says she will never forget.

Erik Patchin, 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. His white Volkswagen Beetle was discovered the day of his disappearance in perfect condition near a pay phone. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

“We’re coming home from school and driving through Chaires, which we drove by that gas station every day, and I saw his car there, and I said, ‘Look, it’s bubba’s car. It’s bubba’s car,’” Durrant recalled. “He wasn’t there. He wasn’t with his car. That’s when we knew something was wrong.”

The intersection was along Patchin’s normal route home to his parent’s house in Lloyd. Deputy Kyle Stockton of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said that back in 1994, the intersection was much more rural than it is now. However, at that time of night, the gas station would have been closed.

“There were no signs of struggle in the car. The car was locked without the keys,” he said. “We don’t know why Erik would have stopped in that area.”

Deputy Stockton was just a kid himself when Patchin vanished. He took over the case a few years ago while working as a detective in the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit.

Initially, law enforcement thought that maybe Patchin had just taken off for the holiday weekend, but when he did not turn up, extensive searches were done of the nearby area. Marisa and friends posted missing flyers around town and local reporters caught on to the case.

However, all of those efforts generated no results.

“Unfortunately, this case doesn’t involve very much physical evidence,” Deputy Stockton said.

The deputy said more than a dozen detectives have worked on the nearly 30-year-old case. Three decades of work, all documented and compiled in his case file.

The key to solving the case could have been found in the records of the pay phone. But, according to Patchin’s family, back in 1994 local calls were not able to be traced. Only calls made from a payphone to an out-of-the-area number were able to be obtained.

Deputy Stockton said the sheriff’s office was able to obtain those numbers, but that “no investigative leads were developed.”

Erik Patchin, 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Stockton spoke with WCTV about Patchin's case. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

The Aftermath

Over the years, Patchin’s mother Sandy Durrant has kept track of the investigation herself. Meticulous handwritten notes detail timelines and conversations she has had with detectives.

She has traveled across the country to search for Patchin in the music scenes of Atlanta and Los Angeles, and she had to suffer through several false findings.

“They found a torso in Lake City and they had to call and ask me things about my son’s chest,” Sandy told WCTV back in 1995.

She no longer gives interviews to reporters and instead defers to Kelly, who has taken over the task of keeping the search for Patchin ongoing.

Over the last three decades, investigators have pressed on and even been able to develop a few potential leads along the way.

“There are different theories that have been stated,” Deputy Stockton said. “There are several persons of interest that have been generated in this case.”

One of those theories is about a possible drug deal gone bad. Back in 1994, the area where Patchin’s car was found was known as the Moore-Washington quarters, referring to the families who owned the land. It was also known to have illegal drug activity.

A large marijuana grow operation was even discovered during an aerial search for Patchin on a day when a WCTV cameraman was along for the ride.

Erik Patchin, 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. A drug bust took place during a search for him. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

The prevailing theory, according to LCSO, is that perhaps Patchin, who was a struggling college student, got caught up in the early ‘90s rap lifestyle and tried to make some money by dealing weed, but unsuspectingly met some dangerous characters.

One tip arose a couple of years after Patchin went missing and led investigators to obtain a search warrant for a property located not far from the gas station. The search was monitored by helicopter. LCSO released some of the aerial footage to WCTV for the first time for this report.

Erik Patchin, 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. LCSO used a helicopter to monitor a search near the gas station where Patchin's car was found. The search was monitored by helicopter. The sheriff's office released some of that aerial footage to WCTV for the first time for this report. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

During the search, investigators used ground-penetrating radar to look for a potential grave and dug into the ground in a few places. However, the search was fruitless, leaving investigators empty-handed.

“With the passing of time, some of these persons of interest have died and are no longer alive. Witnesses have passed away. That makes it more difficult to try to solve this case.”

At this point in time, all of the theories remain just that, and deputies maintain that there is no actual evidence that Patchin was involved in selling drugs. However, they do believe that whatever transpired took place between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., when the clerk who opened the convenience store saw the car in the lot.

Deputy Stockon believes this case can still be solved.

“I know that there’s someone out there still that knows what happened,” he said.

While Patchin was legally declared dead in 2000, the push for answers has lived on.

In 2017, a national nonprofit held a campaign highlighting Patchin’s case. It was featured alongside another missing man named Mike Williams. That case has since been solved. Williams’s body was found buried near Lake Seminole in Leon County. His best friend and wife have both since been convicted of Williams’ murder.

“I still think about him. Of course, I would like to know what happened to him,” Oakes said. “You know, I would like closure, too.”

Erik Patchin with his Volkswagen Beetle. (Erik Patchin missing but not forgotten Facebook page)

Just last year, new billboards boasting a $5,000 reward for Patchin’s case were posted at the Chaires intersection. In the meantime, those who love him are still waiting in a sort of limbo.

“I want closure for his family more than anything,” Gillander said. “But it would be nice to, you know, put it to bed finally what happened to him.”

Erik’s old Volkswagen Beetle still sits idle in his mother’s yard.

“She definitely lost a huge part of herself that day,” Kelly said.

Kelly is now grown and has children of her own, and she has tried to make the best of a horrible situation. Both of her children are named after Patchin in some way, and they honor him during the holidays. Kelly said she was able to turn his missing date into a day of celebration of life.

“My son was born on the day he went missing,” she said. “My children will eventually you know, maybe still be looking for him.”

Kelly said if it’s not her, maybe they will be the ones to finally bring him home.

Erik Patchin, 20, has not been seen since May 24, 1994. This photo shows him alongside other missing persons, including Ali Gilmore. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

How Can You Help

LCSO investigators are looking for a witness or someone who may have knowledge of what happened to Erik to come forward and help bring his family some peace.

If you have information, you can share it anonymously through Big Bend Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 574-TIPS. You may be eligible for the $5,000 cash reward.

Erik Patchin would turn 50 years old this year. You can follow his story through the family’s Facebook page dedicated to his case.

At the time of his disappearance, Patchin was 5′10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green khaki shorts, and tan size 10 Dickie’s hiking boots with molded rubber lug soles.

Patchin would often wear a blue bandana or a baseball cap. He has a quarter-sized burn scar on the back of his right hand. His hair was cut in a mullet style at the time of his disappearance, short at the front, top and sides, and long in the back.

