WCTV says goodbye to Katie Kaplan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After five years in the capital city, WCTV’s Katie Kaplan bid WCTV viewers and readers farewell Friday.

Kaplan has co-anchored Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for five years alongside her husband Ben Kaplan. The dynamic duo spearheaded the show that has become a staple for residents in North Florida and South Georgia.

Katie and Ben were the only co-anchors on Eyewitness News during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a rare sense of community to viewers during a turbulent and uncertain time.

Katie has left a demonstrable mark on the WCTV coverage area. Her award-winning “Unsolved” series has shed light on missing persons cases to help support grieving families and aid efforts to locate them. Her reporting for the project reached national audiences, including an appearance on Tyler Perry’s “Never Seen Again.”

WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May 2021 and served as a guideline for the show’s producers, is featured predominately throughout the Kelley Brannon episodes of "Never Seen Again." (Never Seen Again on Paramount+)

The anchor and special assignment reporter traveled to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Tallahassee to document veterans’ stories and helped raise thousands of dollars to support the meaningful cause. She also served as an organizer for the Tallahassee Veterans Day parade, arranging the first-ever military flyover at this year’s event.

She has served as a leader, mentor and innovator in the newsroom, pushing to hold public figures accountable, tell meaningful stories and provide viewers and readers access to in-depth stories as quickly as possible. If there is breaking news, you can count on Katie to be the first to get the scoop and guide the station’s coverage plans.

What’s next for the senior multimedia journalist? She will be joining her husband in Des Moines, Iowa. He headed to the snowy state in September after accepting an evening anchor role at KCCI.

Katie will join focus her efforts on her true crime podcast, “Two Sleuths,” which she hosts with her friend, former special agent Em. The series delves into unsolved stories, aiming to bring awareness and closure to the cases and those impacted. The pair also chronicle lesser-known solved crimes and explore the techniques investigators use to crack the cases.

