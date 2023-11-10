What’s Brewing - Bradley’s annual Family Fun Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Bradley’s 52nd annual Family Fun Day is set to come to Tallahassee Saturday, Nov. 18.

The family friendly event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Over 100 craft vendors, live entertainment, and food will be in attendance, giving the community an opportunity to travel back in time. Clogging, cane grinding, syrup making, wagon rides, a wide variety of food and arts and crafts will be available.

Parking and admission is free for the event, which is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at Bradley’s County Store in Tallahassee.

For more information, visit Bradleysfunday.com.

