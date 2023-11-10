Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Bradley’s annual Family Fun Day

The family friendly event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Bradley’s 52nd annual Family Fun Day is set to come to Tallahassee Saturday, Nov. 18.

The family friendly event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Over 100 craft vendors, live entertainment, and food will be in attendance, giving the community an opportunity to travel back in time. Clogging, cane grinding, syrup making, wagon rides, a wide variety of food and arts and crafts will be available.

Parking and admission is free for the event, which is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at Bradley’s County Store in Tallahassee.

For more information, visit Bradleysfunday.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Dive Team arrives on scene as the sheriff's office...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Fired TPD officer vies for reinstatement after jury finds him not guilty of assault
The inspection identified issues ranging from food services to overall safety and security.
OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her

Latest News

Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Judge denies Charlie Adelson’s defense motion to interview jurors following group chat allegations
The family friendly event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
What's Brewing - Bradley's annual Family Fun Day
More clouds and cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday.
Rob's Forecast
No. 18 ranked Florida State beat No. 11 Tennessee 92-91
No. 18 Florida State shocks No. 11 Tennessee in final seconds