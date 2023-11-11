‘50 Years of Hip-Hop’ concert draws hundreds despite T-Pain’s absence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s “50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration Concert” drew hundreds of hip-hop fans from across the city Friday night.

Tallahassee’s own T-Pain was supposed to be the guest of honor, but he backed out the day before the concert.

In a Facebook video, one of the event organizers, Darius Baker, said T-Pain decided not to come after seeing comments from a commissioner published in the Tallahassee Democrat. County commissioner Christian Caban was quoted suggesting T-Pain wasn’t an ideal role model for local kids.

Nonprofit North Florida Community Development Corporation organized the event. The group’s executive director Laurise Thomas alluded to those comments when asked why T-Pain canceled.

“Just the conversation about whether or not he was a role model, I think struck home,” Thomas said. “And as you saw on social media, there was a lot of discussion about you know, what really is a role model. And I feel that he probably felt that maybe he wasn’t as welcome as he needed to be or should be.”

WCTV reached out to Caban but he declined to comment on the situation.

Concertgoers said they were disappointed at T-Pain’s absence, but that didn’t stop them from having a good time.

“I really wish he would’ve been here so my kids could’ve taken a picture with him,” concert-goer Darian Davis said. “But it’s still a good turnout, still a great show.”

The event included performances from Doug E. Fresh and MC Lyte, as well as Tallahassee Nights Live, FAMU’s Marching 100 and Omega Lamplighters.

