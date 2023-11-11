A cloudy weekend with a few showers possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy today with the chance for some isolated showers. High temperatures will reach near 80 degrees. It is staying mild overnight tonight with low temperatures near 60.

Sunday will feature cloudy skies with once again the chance for isolated showers. High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the low 70s. High temperatures will stick near 70 degrees for the first half of the upcoming work week.

Monday will be dry, but Tuesday and especially Wednesday will bring a real chance for most of us to get rain.

In the tropics, we are watching an area of potential tropical development in the Caribbean. No indications of this impacting the United States IF it forms, but we will continue to monitor.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

