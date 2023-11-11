Football Friday Night: Nov. 10 scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Gadsden Co. at Wakulla Wakulla 46-14 Wewahitchka at Aucilla Christian Aucilla Christian 27-6 Marianna at Florida High Florida High 41-17 Matanzas at Lincoln Lincoln 49-0 Branford at Lafayette Lafayette 40-2 Cottondale at Sneads Suwannee at Pensacola Catholic

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Thomasville at Harlem Georgia Christian at Augusta Prep Augusta Prep 27-11 Parkview at Colquitt Co. St. Pius X at Thomas Co. Central Thomas Co. Central 49-0 ECI at Lanier Co. Archer at Valdosta Pelham at Heard Co. Pelham 41-22 Crawford Co. at Brooks Co. Brooks Co. 56-0 Mcintosh Co. Academy at Clinch Co. Clinch Co. 38-14 Wilcox Co. at Seminole Co. Seminole Co. 14-13 (OT) Miller Co. at Dooly Co. Dooly Co. 42-12 Hawkinsville at Early Co. Early Co. 42-20 Trinity Christian at Bainbridge (Sat.) Troup Co. at Cairo (Sat.) Washington Co. at Cook (Sat.)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.