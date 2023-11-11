Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Nov. 10 scoreboard

It’s week 1 of playoffs in Florida and Georgia
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
The sun sets on Mack Tharpe Stadium as the Colquitt County Packers host Lincoln.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Gadsden Co. at WakullaWakulla46-14
Wewahitchka at Aucilla ChristianAucilla Christian27-6
Marianna at Florida HighFlorida High41-17
Matanzas at LincolnLincoln49-0
Branford at LafayetteLafayette40-2
Cottondale at Sneads
Suwannee at Pensacola Catholic

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Thomasville at Harlem
Georgia Christian at Augusta PrepAugusta Prep27-11
Parkview at Colquitt Co.
St. Pius X at Thomas Co. CentralThomas Co. Central49-0
ECI at Lanier Co.
Archer at Valdosta
Pelham at Heard Co.Pelham41-22
Crawford Co. at Brooks Co.Brooks Co.56-0
Mcintosh Co. Academy at Clinch Co.Clinch Co.38-14
Wilcox Co. at Seminole Co.Seminole Co.14-13 (OT)
Miller Co. at Dooly Co.Dooly Co.42-12
Hawkinsville at Early Co.Early Co.42-20
Trinity Christian at Bainbridge (Sat.)
Troup Co. at Cairo (Sat.)
Washington Co. at Cook (Sat.)

