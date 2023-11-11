Football Friday Night: Nov. 10 scoreboard
It’s week 1 of playoffs in Florida and Georgia
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Gadsden Co. at Wakulla
|Wakulla
|46-14
|Wewahitchka at Aucilla Christian
|Aucilla Christian
|27-6
|Marianna at Florida High
|Florida High
|41-17
|Matanzas at Lincoln
|Lincoln
|49-0
|Branford at Lafayette
|Lafayette
|40-2
|Cottondale at Sneads
|Suwannee at Pensacola Catholic
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Thomasville at Harlem
|Georgia Christian at Augusta Prep
|Augusta Prep
|27-11
|Parkview at Colquitt Co.
|St. Pius X at Thomas Co. Central
|Thomas Co. Central
|49-0
|ECI at Lanier Co.
|Archer at Valdosta
|Pelham at Heard Co.
|Pelham
|41-22
|Crawford Co. at Brooks Co.
|Brooks Co.
|56-0
|Mcintosh Co. Academy at Clinch Co.
|Clinch Co.
|38-14
|Wilcox Co. at Seminole Co.
|Seminole Co.
|14-13 (OT)
|Miller Co. at Dooly Co.
|Dooly Co.
|42-12
|Hawkinsville at Early Co.
|Early Co.
|42-20
|Trinity Christian at Bainbridge (Sat.)
|Troup Co. at Cairo (Sat.)
|Washington Co. at Cook (Sat.)
