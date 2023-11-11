Pedestrian killed in second fatal crash in Tallahassee Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have died in fatal crashes in the capital city Friday night.

In the second crash reported tonight, a 39-year-old male pedestrian died after being struck by a car crossing West Tennessee Street at about 6:30 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Tallahassee man was “not utilizing a marked crosswalk in an unlit area” when he was a sedan traveling eastbound in the inside lane struck him head-on near Aenon Church Road, according to FHP. The car continued east, landing on a raised median, FHP Master Corporal Patricia A. Jefferson-Shaw wrote in a release.

The driver, a 38-year-old Tallahassee man, was not injured, per FHP. A 52-year-old woman was riding with him in the vehicle. It is unclear if she is injured.

The first fatal crash WCTV reported Friday night took place in South Tallahassee, near the intersection of Crawfordville Road and Woodville Highway. At about 7 p.m., a motorcycle and vehicle colliding. One man died in that crash, and Tallahassee Police said others are injured, but they’re not sure how many people are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

