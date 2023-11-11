Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Thomas University Athletes sworn in to Georgia National Guard

Something Good - Thomas University Athletes sworn in to Georgia National Guard
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s Something Good is fitting for Veterans Day. This is Thomas University’s Military Transition Football Team being sworn into the Georgia National Guard!

It happened during homecoming this past weekend, with 14 TU athletes getting sworn in.

The athletes come from across Georgia and Florida.

The TU transition football team is the first of its kind and this is its first season!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Katie Kaplan
A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in south Tallahassee on Friday,...
Motorcyclist dies after being struck by SUV in South Tallahassee
Pedestrian killed in second fatal crash in Tallahassee Friday night
Leon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Dive Team arrives on scene as the sheriff's office...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death at Carr Lake

Latest News

Tallahassee's '50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration Concert'
‘50 Years of Hip-Hop’ concert draws hundreds despite T-Pain’s absence
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in south Tallahassee on Friday,...
Motorcyclist dies after being struck by SUV in South Tallahassee
Pedestrian killed in second fatal crash in Tallahassee Friday night