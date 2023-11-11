Something Good - Thomas University Athletes sworn in to Georgia National Guard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s Something Good is fitting for Veterans Day. This is Thomas University’s Military Transition Football Team being sworn into the Georgia National Guard!

It happened during homecoming this past weekend, with 14 TU athletes getting sworn in.

The athletes come from across Georgia and Florida.

The TU transition football team is the first of its kind and this is its first season!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.