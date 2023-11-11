In the Spotlight: NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to prepare plants for cooler weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NorthFlora Collective stopped by the studio to share tips on preparing your plants for winter, what you can do now.

Rocky Pogge, owner of NorthFlora Collective, suggested on making a mental note on the plants that will need to be brought inside and think about where they will be placed inside.

The next step would be to inspect them for creatures that shouldn’t be brought inside like spiders or snakes, but also pests and diseases.

Then, Rocky said to try to create an environment inside that is similar to the one outside.

Keith Pogge, owner of NorthFlora Collective, said if you plan on leaving a few of your plants outside, to try to move them close together to help with the warmth of the plant. Straw or mulch could also be placed around the base of a plant to help keep the root system warm.

Keith suggested not to fertilize plants in the winter because typically plants will slow down their energy.

If there is a freeze, the Pogge’s suggest covering your plants with frost cloth, burlap or blankets to cover your plants.

NorthFlora Collective is happy to answer any questions you may have about your plants and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and on its website.

