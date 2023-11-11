TPD: Man dies in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in south Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police say a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle has turned fatal.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Gaile Avenue, near the Four Points intersection on the south side of the capital city.

One man has died and others are injured, according to the TPD watch commander. At this time, he said he’s not sure how many are injured or which driver succumbed to his injuries.

Southbound traffic is being diverted on South Monroe Street, according to TPD. And lanes in both directions on Gaile Avenue are also being rerouted to avoid crossing part of Crawfordville Road while officials work the scene, the watch commander said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

