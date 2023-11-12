Bainbridge, Cook seal up first round wins Saturday
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first round of the postseason continued Saturday for high school football teams in Georgia.
AAAA - First Round
Trinity Christian 14
Bainbridge 49
Troup County 14
Cairo 10
AA - First Round
Washington 14
Cook 25
