Bainbridge, Cook seal up first round wins Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first round of the postseason continued Saturday for high school football teams in Georgia.

AAAA - First Round

Trinity Christian 14

Bainbridge 49

Troup County 14

Cairo 10

AA - First Round

Washington 14

Cook 25

