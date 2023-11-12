Tell Me Something Good
Bainbridge, Cook seal up first round wins Saturday

Bainbridge and Cook picked up first round wins, while Cairo fell.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first round of the postseason continued Saturday for high school football teams in Georgia.

AAAA - First Round

Trinity Christian 14

Bainbridge 49

Troup County 14

Cairo 10

AA - First Round

Washington 14

Cook 25

