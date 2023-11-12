Better rain chances set to arrive by the middle of this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies today with one or two stray showers possible for Sunday. High temperatures will reach near 70 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Mostly cloudy and dry on Monday with high temperatures near 70. An area of low pressure will progress across the Gulf Coast from our west on Tuesday. This will increase our rain chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Things dry back out for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

We are still monitoring an area of potential tropical development in the southern Caribbean. IF anything was to develop, there are no current indications it would impact the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

