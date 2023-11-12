Feeling Peachy: Valdosta State defeats UWG for share of GSC title

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - What a difference a year makes.

A season after being blown out by arch rival West Georgia in Carrolton, Ga in the midst of a 5-6 campaign the Valdosta State Blazers flipped the script, using an early 20-0 jumpstart to boat race the Wolves 58-28, claim a share of the Gulf South Conference Championship, solidify their DII Playoff resume and win back the Peach Basket in the final scheduled meeting between the hated rivals as UWG transitions to DI next season.

Sammy Edwards threw for 383 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception in the victory while rushing for another 54 yards. The Blazers (10-1, 7-1) played complimentary football all night long with VSU’s offense forcing four crucial turnovers including a game sealing pick six from Akil Lampley.

UWG (6-4, 5-3 GSC) charged out of the half time locker room scoring back-to-back touchdowns but had momentum stripped away followiung a 99 yard kickoff return from Rodney Bullard. The Wolves scored just seven points after the kick.

The win more than likely clinches a DII Playoff berth for the Red and Black as well as a home contest at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium next Saturday. V State will know it’s playoff fate following the selection show Sunday night at 6 PM which is set to stream on NCAA.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.