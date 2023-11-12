Finally... better rain chances return the middle of next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Little sun, and slightly muggy to end the weekend. Better rain chances return next week.

Weather Headlines:

Cloudy to end the weekend

Highs near 70 to start the week

Rain likely midweek

A few spotty showers between tonight and Sunday, but most will not see the rainfall that we really need this weekend. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70.

Cloudy skies throughout your Sunday. (WCTV)

A low will develop in the Gulf of Mexico early next week, providing enough moisture to increase rain chances late Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of any rain, it will remain rather cloudy and cool with highs staying below average near 70 or even the upper 60s.

A non tropical low will develop in the Gulf bringing better rain chances to the area midweek. (WCTV)

Rain should exit by Thursday afternoon, giving way to a decent end to the day on Thursday.

Some sunshine on Friday and Saturday with highs returning to the mid-70s.

Tropics are not done just yet... while there is no impact to the southeast United States, an area of disturbed weather will try to organize in the southern Caribbean Sea and lift north toward Cuba late next week.

National Hurricane Center is monitoring the shaded area for possible development in the next 7 days. (WCTV)

This is not uncommon for November, climatologically speaking at least 10 tropical cyclones have developed in this area in the past 100 years. AGAIN, no impact on us.

The shaded area is where a tropical cyclone would most likely develop based on climatology. (WCTV)

