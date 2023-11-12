Rattlers hold Oaklanders to 171 yards in 28-0 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team topped Lincoln (California) 28-0, sending their seniors out with a win, the Rattlers eighth straight.

FAMU is now 9-1 on the season as they look ahead to Bethune-Cookman and the Florida Classic. As many veteran players sat the game out, or saw limited minutes, Junior Muratovic got the start for the Rattlers, completing eight passes for 82 yards.

While the win was far from perfect, head coach Willie Simmons was happy to send out his seniors on the right note.

“Senior day isn’t the last time the guys will get to play at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium,” he said. “They’ll get another opportunity for the chance to go and do what we set out to do which is win the SWAC and go to Atlanta and win the Celebration Bowl. Fortunately, we’ll have a senior day and this won’t be it. It’s a testament to how these guys have worked and how committed they are to this program.”

Next weekend’s Florida Classic kicks at 3-30 in Orlando.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.