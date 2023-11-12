Tell Me Something Good
Rattlers hold Oaklanders to 171 yards in 28-0 win

The Florida A&M football team won their eighth straight game on senior night.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team topped Lincoln (California) 28-0, sending their seniors out with a win, the Rattlers eighth straight.

FAMU is now 9-1 on the season as they look ahead to Bethune-Cookman and the Florida Classic. As many veteran players sat the game out, or saw limited minutes, Junior Muratovic got the start for the Rattlers, completing eight passes for 82 yards.

While the win was far from perfect, head coach Willie Simmons was happy to send out his seniors on the right note.

“Senior day isn’t the last time the guys will get to play at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium,” he said. “They’ll get another opportunity for the chance to go and do what we set out to do which is win the SWAC and go to Atlanta and win the Celebration Bowl. Fortunately, we’ll have a senior day and this won’t be it. It’s a testament to how these guys have worked and how committed they are to this program.”

Next weekend’s Florida Classic kicks at 3-30 in Orlando.

