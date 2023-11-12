Tell Me Something Good
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times with a knife.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Alshire Court North around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a woman outside of a residence suffering from those stab wounds. They began administering aid with help from the Leon County Emergency Medical Services and the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Brian Gilmore, 23, was arrested at the scene by deputies. An LCSO spokesperson said that Gilmore was found holding a knife just outside of the residence.

Gilmore was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility and charged with domestic violence and premeditated attempted murder.

