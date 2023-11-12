Thirsty lawns will get some help from Mother Nature by midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning, but dry air was able to mix down to the surface leading to clouds thinning a bit this afternoon. Overall a nice afternoon, but still no rain.

Weather Headlines:

Cool and breezy this week

Midweek Showers

Warmer and Drier next weekend

There will not be a ton of sunshine over the next few days as a frontal boundary lingers around the area. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico... there continues to be some uncertainty with the location of this low between models. I am leaning on the Euro right now which is less intense on the rainfall. While I will have rain chances rather high midweek, the amount of rain may not end up all that high.

At this point, we will take any rainfall we can get in the area. With mostly cloudy skies and rain chances high, temperatures will be cool in the upper 60s to near 70 through Thursday.

Friday and the weekend, drier air works in behind the dreary weather. Morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s.

Tropics: The area I mentioned yesterday that had a chance of development is not up to 50%. It is looking more likely that something tropical will develop in the southwest Caribbean Sea and will move toward Cuba and eventually out to sea... this (likely) the last named storm of the 2023 Hurricane Season will not impact the United States.

