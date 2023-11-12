Tell Me Something Good
Thomas University falls in final game of the 2023 season

This season hasn’t exactly gone the way the Thomas University football team would have liked. In their very first year, the Night Hawks are 0-4, but two of those losses are by a touchdown or less, including Saturday’s loss to Ave Maria.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas University football team ended their inaugural season with a loss, falling 84-0 to St. Thomas University.

The Night Hawks finish the year 1-7, and 1-5 in conference play.

