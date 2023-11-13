Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Feeding the Community event in Thomasville to providing essentials to those in need

The Feeding the Community event is sponsored by the City of Thomasville.
The Feeding the Community event is sponsored by the City of Thomasville.(Source: City of Thomasville)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville will host a Feeding the Community event on Nov. 17.

The event will provide a free meal to anyone in need. People can either walk up or drive through, there will also be eating available indoors.

Free toiletry items will be distributed during the event, according to a Facebook post by the City of Thomasville.

The city of Thomasville is sponsoring the event. Several churches and businesses will be assisting in the event.

The Feeding the Community event will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Thomasville First Baptist Church.

For additional questions, call the city of Thomasville at (229) 227-7041.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Katie Kaplan
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Cool and cloudy to end the weekend and start the work week.
Better rain chances set to arrive by the middle of this week