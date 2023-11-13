Feeding the Community event in Thomasville to providing essentials to those in need

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville will host a Feeding the Community event on Nov. 17.

The event will provide a free meal to anyone in need. People can either walk up or drive through, there will also be eating available indoors.

Free toiletry items will be distributed during the event, according to a Facebook post by the City of Thomasville.

The city of Thomasville is sponsoring the event. Several churches and businesses will be assisting in the event.

The Feeding the Community event will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Thomasville First Baptist Church.

For additional questions, call the city of Thomasville at (229) 227-7041.

