Florida A&M looks to continue to ‘check the boxes’ as Florida Classic looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week needs no introduction if you’re a Florida A&M Rattler. It’s Florida Classic week, and it’s a game circled all season long. Bragging rights are on the line, and for FAMU, it’s a chance for their first ten win season since 1999.

A lot is on the line for the Rattlers, who enter this game already with the SWAC East title, and the host of this year’s SWAC Championship game. Still, a lot to play for, like pride, for the University, for the team, and for the fan base. Head coach Willie Simmons said Monday that this team had a list of their goals to start this season, and so far, everything they’ve wanted to accomplish has been done. Next up is beating the Wildcats.

“This is the last one before winning the SWAC Championship, so we want to continue to check boxes,” he said. “We don’t want to look back on this season and saw okay, we achieved all of them but. To a Rattler, you don’t lose in the Classic, point, blank, period. That’s just something that we stand on, and the guys that have been here understand that, and the guys that just got here we’re making sure that they understand soon enough.”

Saturday’s Classic is a 3:30 kick at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

