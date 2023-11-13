Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida A&M looks to continue to ‘check the boxes’ as Florida Classic looms

Rattlers face Bethune-Cookman Saturday in Orlando
Willie Simmons hoists the Florida Classic trophy after beating Bethune-Cookman 41-20
Willie Simmons hoists the Florida Classic trophy after beating Bethune-Cookman 41-20(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week needs no introduction if you’re a Florida A&M Rattler. It’s Florida Classic week, and it’s a game circled all season long. Bragging rights are on the line, and for FAMU, it’s a chance for their first ten win season since 1999.

A lot is on the line for the Rattlers, who enter this game already with the SWAC East title, and the host of this year’s SWAC Championship game. Still, a lot to play for, like pride, for the University, for the team, and for the fan base. Head coach Willie Simmons said Monday that this team had a list of their goals to start this season, and so far, everything they’ve wanted to accomplish has been done. Next up is beating the Wildcats.

“This is the last one before winning the SWAC Championship, so we want to continue to check boxes,” he said. “We don’t want to look back on this season and saw okay, we achieved all of them but. To a Rattler, you don’t lose in the Classic, point, blank, period. That’s just something that we stand on, and the guys that have been here understand that, and the guys that just got here we’re making sure that they understand soon enough.”

Saturday’s Classic is a 3:30 kick at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Suspect arrested after woman found with multiple stab wounds
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Ben Kaplan has been anchor at WCTV for seven years.
WCTV says goodbye to Katie Kaplan
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Cool and cloudy to end the weekend and start the work week.
Better rain chances set to arrive by the middle of this week

Latest News

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South...
Valdosta State selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA DII playoffs; will host round one
Members of the VSU football team celebrate with the Peach Basket Trophy and the Gulf South...
Feeling Peachy: Valdosta State defeats UWG for share of GSC title
Bainbridge, Cook seal up first round wins Saturday